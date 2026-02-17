Court gets bomb threat in Meerut

Meerut: The district court here received a bomb threat via email on Monday, prompting authorities to carry out a search operation in the premises after evacuating the staff and others, officials said. Normal work in the courts in Meerut has resumed after nothing suspicious was found, they said. All judicial officers gathered on the lawn in front of the district judge’s court as the bomb squad and dog squad were deployed in the court premises. Court-related work was disrupted till noon due to security reasons.

The police team, led by CO (Civil Lines) Abhishek Tiwari, conducted a thorough operation and people were questioned and parked vehicles were thoroughly checked. Officials said surveillance drones did a perimeter check of the entire court area as well as the multi-storey sessions court building. CO Civil Lines Abhishek Tiwari told PTI that nothing has come up in the searches so far and efforts are being made to identify the sender of the email.

The situation is normal but security has been tightened as a precautionary measure, he said. In Aligarh, meanwhile, a mock drill was conducted on Monday at the district civil courts to test the preparedness of the police and administrative machinery in case of a bomb threat.

At 12.10 pm word spread at the civil courts complex that a bomb had been planted somewhere inside the court complex, Senior Superintendent Police of Aligarh said, making it clear that the mock drill was conducted after taking the district judge into confidence.