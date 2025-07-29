Live
- Orientation session on welfare of elderly held
- Lavish spending raises eyebrows in bankrupt BeMC
- Patra duped of Rs 25L in land fraud case
- Ritwik Ghatak to be honoured at IFFM with retrospect on his birth centenary
- AP CM Chandrababu Singapore Visit continues for third day, here is the schedule
- Pany meets deceased medico’s family
- Odisha to launch State-level ‘Panchayat Puraskar’
- Infant sold by parents rescued in Bargarh
- Two dead, 2 missing as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Himachal's Mandi
- Five dead in shooting at New York office building, suspect killed
Court likely to pass order on chargesheet cognisance on Jul 29
New Delhi: A Delhi court would likely on Tuesday pronounce its order on the aspect of cognisance of the Enforecement Directorate’s charge-sheet in the...
New Delhi: A Delhi court would likely on Tuesday pronounce its order on the aspect of cognisance of the Enforecement Directorate’s charge-sheet in the ‘National Herald’ case involving Congress’ Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
Special judge Vishal Gogne on July 15 reserved the order after taking into account the submissions on the aspect of cognisance from both sides. The court had been hearing the submissions on the point of cognisance by ED and the proposed accused on a day-to-day basis from July 2.
The ED has accused the Congress leaders, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.
The ED alleged theGandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which allegedly fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a ?90 crore loan. The charge-sheet names the Gandhis, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.