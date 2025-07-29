  • Menu
Court likely to pass order on chargesheet cognisance on Jul 29

Delhi court dismisses bizman Arun Pillais bail plea in excise policy case
Delhi court dismisses bizman Arun Pillai's bail plea in excise policy case

New Delhi: A Delhi court would likely on Tuesday pronounce its order on the aspect of cognisance of the Enforecement Directorate's charge-sheet in the...

New Delhi: A Delhi court would likely on Tuesday pronounce its order on the aspect of cognisance of the Enforecement Directorate’s charge-sheet in the ‘National Herald’ case involving Congress’ Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Special judge Vishal Gogne on July 15 reserved the order after taking into account the submissions on the aspect of cognisance from both sides. The court had been hearing the submissions on the point of cognisance by ED and the proposed accused on a day-to-day basis from July 2.

The ED has accused the Congress leaders, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

The ED alleged theGandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which allegedly fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a ?90 crore loan. The charge-sheet names the Gandhis, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

