Court sends NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha to 10-day judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty -- arrested in a case lodged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -- to a 10-day judicial custody.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested both Purkayashtha and Chakravarty on October 3.

The next day, on October 4, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Courts had sent them to seven days in police custody.

Both Purkayastha and Chakravarty then moved the High Court challenging not just their arrest but seeking quashing of the FIR in the matter.

They were produced before ASJ on Tuesday on expiry of their police custody. A copy of the detailed order is awaited.

The high court on Monday reserved its order on their pleas challenging their arrest.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Prabir Purkayastha, had argued that "all facts are false and not a penny came from China".

On October 3, in a statement regarding the search, seizure and detentions carried out in connection with the UAPA case registered by the Special Cell, the Delhi Police had said that a total of 37 male suspects were questioned at office premises, while nine female suspects were questioned at their respective places of stay.

The police said that digital devices, documents, etc., were seized or collected for examination.

The Special Cell had registered an FIR in connection with the case on August 17 under different sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code against NewsClick.

In August, a New York Times investigation had accused NewsClick of being an organisation funded by a network linked with US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, to allegedly promote Chinese propaganda.