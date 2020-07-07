Covid-19: 279 Maharashtra cops affected

Mumbai: 279 personnel of the Maharashtra Police tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the force to 5,454 out of which 1,078 cases are active. A total of 70 police personnel have died so far.



A 71-year-old COVID-19 patient has gone missing from the newly-commissioned Global Hub Corona Hospital in Thane city, police said on Monday. A Kapurbawdi police station official said a missing person complaint has been filed and teams were out to trace the elderly patient.

"The man was first admitted to Kalwa hospital and then shifted to Global Hub Corona Hospital late night on June 29. His family was quarantined at the time. When they came out of isolation and started looking for the man, they could trace him and filed a complaint late Sunday night," the official told PTI.

The Global Hub Corona hospital is a temporary facility with 1,024 beds and was inaugurated a couple of weeks ago by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.