 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

COVID-19: ICMR Kits Being Flown To Major Centres Countrywide

COVID-19: ICMR Kits Being Flown To Major Centres CountrywideUnion Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri
Highlights

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri disclosed that the first flight carried 1.4 tonnes of ICMR kits from Delhi to Aizawl, Kolkata and...

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri disclosed that the first flight carried 1.4 tonnes of ICMR kits from Delhi to Aizawl, Kolkata and Hyderabad on Friday and the second lot of ICMR kits is ongoing. They would be delivered at Pune, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, he pointed out in a tweet.

Hardeep Puri's tweet said that "a third flight would carry these kits from Delhi to Pune and Patna and would bring back testing kits of a private firm to Delhi which will then be flown to Ahmedabad." ICMR kits from Kolkata to Dibrugarh would be delivered in the fourth flight, he stated.

The Union Minister for Civil Aviation also commended the efforts of the airlines in playing a key role in the efforts to combat COVID-19. He revealed that ATRs of Alliance Air have been kept on standby at major airports.

More than 850 cases of Coronavirus have been reported across the country and while 66 have recovered, 19 deaths have been recorded. The country has been on a lockdown since Wednesday, which according to experts, is the only way to isolate and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories