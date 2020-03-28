COVID-19 Lockdown: MHA Asks States To Make Arrangements For Migrant Workers

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, directed state governments to make necessary arrangements for migrant workers stranded in various places. The Ministry asked states to facilitate social distancing while making transport and other arrangements for migrant labourers.

The issue of migrant workers has been highlighted by electronic and social media. Multiple videos of migrant labourers on long treks to their hometowns have been doing the rounds.

Migrant workers in many parts of the country have been walking to their hometowns hundreds of miles away in the absence of other transport facilities. In a tragic incident near Virar in Maharashtra, 4 migrant labourers were killed when 7 of them were mowed down by an Eicher Tempo Traveller vehicle. 3 others were admitted to a Virar hospital of whom was declared brain-dead, according to media reports.

The Uttar Pradesh government has pressed 1000 buses into service to evacuate migrant workers from the national capital region to various cities and towns in the state. The Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has kicked off a program for migrant workers under which 400,000 people would be provided lunch and dinner at 325 government schools in the national capital region starting Saturday.

Non-government organisations (NGOs) have also been pro-active in taking care of people stranded on the road. Across the country, voluntary organisations have stepped up their efforts to feed the stranded and provide shelter to them where possible.