Covid-19 Vaccination: Registrations For Adults Starts at 4 PM; Know How to Register on CoWIN and Aarogya Setu

From May 1, all Indian adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine so that you can start registering in the afternoon. Indian adult citizens above 18 years of age can register for Covid-19 vaccination using the CoWIN platform or the Aarogya Setu app, starting from 4 p.m. today.

Currently, two Covid vaccines are being administered in India. Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, which has been developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Sputnik V was developed in Russia and imported and sold in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories also got approved by the Indian drug regulator.

The Covid-19 second wave has hit India very hard with a record increase in COVID-19 cases that have even surpassed even the worst phase of last year. This is how users can register for the vaccine using the CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app.









Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus. #LargestVaccineDrive — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

How to Register on CoWIN portal

1. Go to the CoWIN website and click Register / Login yourself.

2. Add your mobile phone number and click Get OTP. Once you get the OTP, enter the digits on the site and click "Verify".

3. Fill in all of your details, including proof of photo ID, name, gender, and year of birth, on the "Register for Vaccination" page, click Register.

4. After registering, you will have the option to schedule an appointment. Click "Schedule" next to the name of the registered person.

5. Add your pin code and click Search. The centres will appear in the added pin code.

6. Select date, time and click "Confirm".

*Note- Through one login, users can add up to four members and reschedule an appointment.

How to Register on Aarogya Setu App

1. Open the Aarogya Setu application and click on the CoWIN tab on the home screen.

2. Select "Immunization Record" and enter your phone number. Once you get an OTP, you can proceed to its verification.

3. On the "Register for Vaccination" page, enter all details, including proof of photo identification, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on "Register".

4. After registering, you will have the option to schedule an appointment. Click Schedule next to the name of the registrant.

5. Add your pin code and click Search. The centres will appear in the added pin code.

6. Select date, time and click "Confirm".