Covid surge continues unabated

New Delhi: A record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities have pushed India's Covid-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active Covid-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,26,71,220, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.21 per cent, the data stated.