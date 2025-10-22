Cows always prefer to live among humans: MP CM on Govardhan Puja

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that cows are very different from other animals and they always prefer to live among human beings, and cannot survive in the forest if left unattended.

Mohan Yadav made this statement while addressing a programme organised on the occasion of the Govardhan Puja at Resham Kendra Gaushala in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh is celebrating Govardhan Puja after Diwali with enthusiasm and unique rituals on Wednesday.

"Many times, knowingly or unknowingly, we say that Gay Abhyaran will be built. But Cow Abhyaran can't be like tiger reserves. It's wrong to use this term because the cow is established in human life as a mother. If a cow is left alone in the forest, it will die — it cannot survive alone in the wild. This is the divine play of God. In today’s changing times, our visionary Prime Minister has made efforts to revive this tradition," Yadav said.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister shared that until a few years back, Indore’s Resham Kendra Gaushala had around 600 cows, and today the number has increased to 2500.

Yadav said the state government is promoting cow rearing not just in Gaushalas but in homes.

The Goverdhan festival is celebrated a day after Diwali to worship Lord Krishna. It marks the day when Krishna lifted the hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from heavy rains.

The festival symbolises gratitude to nature, respect for cows and the importance of humility and faith. Devotees worship cows, offer food to Lord Krishna, and pray for prosperity and well-being.

In Madhya Pradesh, people celebrate this festival in different ways in different parts. For instance, in Ujjain’s Badnawar, villagers were seen lying down on the ground as cows were made to run over them.

The century-old ritual is called Gauri Pujan, in which cows are first bathed, adorned and then worshipped. While in Harda district, villagers guided their cattle over a small fire lit at the house entrance. It is believed that this ritual protects animals from illnesses throughout the year.







