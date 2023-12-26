CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Declines Invitation To Ram Temple Inauguration, Citing Politicization

The CPI(M) reaffirms its commitment to respecting individual beliefs and clarifies that Yechury will not be present at the grand ceremony, attended by dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has declined an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He cited the "politicization of the event" as the reason for his decision. The invitation was extended by Nripendra Mishra, the chief of the Ram temple construction committee, during a meeting on December 23.

Yechury explained his refusal on Monday, emphasizing that religion is a personal choice and should not be exploited for political purposes. He noted that the ceremony had taken on a state-sponsored character, with the Prime Minister, UP Chief Minister, and other constitutional authorities scheduled to be in attendance. Yechury expressed his belief that such politicization goes against the principles outlined in the Constitution and by the Supreme Court, which prohibit the state from endorsing any specific religion.



In a statement released later, the CPI(M) affirmed Yechury's decision and reiterated their commitment to respecting individual religious beliefs without allowing them to be manipulated for political gain. The statement highlighted that despite the invitation, Yechury would not be participating in the ceremony scheduled for January 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a large gathering are expected for the "Pran Pratistha" ceremony of the Ram temple.

