CPI(M) leader’s jibe at Congress, TMC triggers row in Bengal

Kolkata: CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim seems to have ruffled a few feathers in West Bengal with his subtle jibe at the Congress over the one-on-one meeting between Trinamool Congress’ nation General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence in Delhi in August this year, just ahead of the first meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc in Mumbai.

Speaking at a party programme in Murshidabad district on Friday, Salim claimed that Abhishek Banerjee went to Delhi by a special plane to meet Rahul Gandhi

“At a time when we are seeking strong action against corrupt individuals, some of them are trying to fall on the feet of Congress. But Congress should be careful this time. They should understand that Trinamool wouldn't have come to power in West Bengal in 2011 without their support. However, Trinamool backstabbed the Congress within six months of assuming power,” Salim said.

On Saturday, both the Congress and Trinamool Congress reacted to Salim’s comments.

While claiming that the Congress leadership does not need any political advice from anyone, state Congress chief and veteran Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said if anyone wishes to fall on the feet of Rahul Gandhi, what can the latter do.

“All the corrupt persons have assembled in Trinamool. They are enough to finish themselves,” Chowdhury said.

However, Kolkata Mayor and the state minister Firhad Hakim launched a scathing attack against Salim, claiming that the latter is trying to create fissures in the INDIA bloc.

“Salim has said a lot of things about the Congress. But has he ever asked his party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury not to share dais with those whom he is referring to as 'thieves'? Salim is conspiring to weaken the INDIA bloc. He is acting like Mir Jafar,” Hakim said.