Created favourable atmosphere for Cong in Haryana, but it failed: Farmer leader Gurnam Charuni

Kurukshetra: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Sunday said that farmers created a "favourable atmosphere" for the Congress in Haryana, the party, however, failed to capitalise on it.

Charuni, who is also the founder of the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, exclusively told IANS that the sole reason behind Congress' defeat in the state was former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

"The atmosphere that was created in favour of Congress in Haryana was due to us, the farmers, but the party couldn't make the best out of it," Charuni said, further criticising Congress for mirroring the BJP's approach and failing to stand with farmers.

Taking a direct swipe at Hooda, Charuni remarked, "He is the biggest reason for Congress' defeat because he did not compromise with anyone, and the party placed all the responsibility on him."

Charuni issued a strong warning to the Congress leadership, cautioning them not to entrust Hooda with future responsibilities if they aim to secure the position of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Haryana Assembly.

"I want to tell the Congress high command through you that if you want to become the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Haryana Assembly, then do not give the responsibility to Bhupendra Singh Hooda," he asserted.

Reflecting on Hooda's role over the last decade, Charuni claimed that he had failed to act as an effective opposition leader.

"The farmers' union played the role of the opposition, not Bhupinder Singh Hooda," he added.

Charuni also revealed that he had warned the Congress party well before the Assembly elections that Hooda would lead the party to failure.

He claimed that Hooda had promised the farmers a ticket during the Lok Sabha elections but later reneged on the promise.

"If Hooda had compromised with Abhay Chautala and given him a ticket, Congress would have won nine seats in Haryana," Charuni said.

The BKU chief further accused Hooda of sidelining key figures within Congress and other political allies.

"He sidelined Ramesh Dalal, who risked his life by fighting Rajiv Gandhi's murder case, as well as Harsh Chhikara, Balraj Kundu, Kumari Selja, Kiran Choudhary, and Randeep Singh Surjewala. He sidelined the Aam Aadmi Party, Abhay Chautala, and me also, even though we helped him."

"Rahul Gandhi had stated that priority should be given to farmer leaders in the elections. Priyanka Gandhi also mentioned that it would be beneficial if the party includes farmer leaders during the elections," he further asserted.

Concluding his sharp criticism, Charuni stated, "In sidelining everyone, Hooda ultimately sidelined himself. God has now sidelined him, too."

