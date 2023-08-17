Crime cases less in Bihar than other states, says Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday claimed that crime cases are much lesser than other states of the country.

“The crime incidents are under control and the numbers of crimes are reducing. Look at the figures of crime incidents in Bihar it is much lower than the other states. They (BJP leaders) are unnecessarily creating hype around the crime rates of Bihar,” Kumar said.

The Chief Minister's statement came in backdrop of killing of a sub-inspector rank officer by the cattle smugglers in Samastipur on August 15 while a bomb was also lobbed inside the Regent cinema hall premises on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, leaders like Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Sanjay Jaiswal and others claimed that the criminals, sand mafias, liquor mafias and land grabbers are ruling the state.

“The situation in Bihar is worse than Pakistan. If Bihar Police would take action against the cattle smugglers, they would receive only dead bodies of police officers or common people,” Jaiswal said.