Crisis looms large over Madhya Pradesh police

Bhopal: The coronavirus pandemic is on a sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh and now the police who played an important role in fighting the disease are getting infected. More than 250 policemen and officials have tested positive while over 1,000 employees have been quarantined. This has a direct impact on the efficiency of the police. Covid has captured almost every part of the state that is why strict measures such as lockdown are being taken to prevent the infection. The police, who are responsible for enforcing the lockdown, are themselves a victim of the circumstances. It has been spreading among the police during their duty hours as they come in contact with suspected corona patients.

Police department statistics are a testimony to the fact that the police force is under the grip of corona. Due to corona several police officials have died in the state, which includes Bhopal police deputy superintendent Prem Prakash Gautam, Indore station in-charge Devendra Chandravanshi, Ujjain police station in-charge Yashwant Pal and assistant sub-inspector Kunwar Singh.

Police headquarters have also raised concern about the growing corona infection in the police force. According to sources, the state headquarters have given instructions to all officials whose leave has earlier been sanctioned stands cancelled. According to the new directive, police officials and employees will not leave their headquarters. Under special circumstances, only due to family and health-related needs, they will be allowed to leave the headquarters after seeking permission from the inspector general of police of the zone concerned.

It has also come to the notice of the police chief that officials and employees who are travelling or are returning from other places are not taking necessary precautions. They should get themselves quarantined on their return to the workplace but are not doing so, which is why the corona cases are escalating.