CRPF gets mail threatening to kill Shah, Yogi 

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has received an email threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to media reports, the email was sent to CRPF's Mumbai head office a few days back. According to the inputs, the email threatens to carry out attacks at places of worship and important installations.

The e-mail threatens to "eliminate" Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah by suicide attacks. The threatening mail, the source of which is being probed, said that "they are 11 suicide bombers" who will eliminate Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah.

The email has been forwarded to the concerned agencies for further probe and the security details of the two VVIP leaders have been beefed up.

This is not the first time that a letter threatening to kill both the senior BJP leaders has come to the fore.

In January this year, the UP Police emergency service 'Dial 112' had received a message threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath with an AK-47 rifle within 24 hours.

In November, the Dial 112 service had received a similar message on WhatsApp threatening to kill the State's Chief Minister. The police had then arrested a minor from Agra in connection with the case.