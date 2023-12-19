Live
- Delhi HC orders ED to disclose information on sexual harassment case under RTI Act
- HPS inspired students to achieve excellence: President
- TMC distancing itself from Mallick as name from forest dept invitation dropped
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
Just In
Crucial INDIA meeting today at Delhi
The crucial meeting of bloc INDIA will be held in New Delhi at 3 pm today.
The crucial meeting of bloc INDIA will be held in New Delhi at 3 pm today. This will be the first meeting after the disastrous result of the Congress party in the three state Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and the developments that followed in the Parliament House after the breach of security.
The entire opposition has been protesting against the silence of Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident and wanted a discussion but instead of putting pressure, the opposition members had been holding protests inside the Parliament with placards which is against the rules of proceedings. Following this on Monday about 78 MPs were suspended. This issue will also be discussed at the meeting. In addition they will also focus on issues like seat adjustment for Lok Sabha elections and strategies to unite and fight the BJP.
Ahead of this meeting on Monday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met in Delhi. This meeting assumes political importance on the stand they would be taking at the meeting.