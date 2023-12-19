Crucial INDIA meeting today at Delhi

The crucial meeting of bloc INDIA will be held in New Delhi at 3 pm today. This will be the first meeting after the disastrous result of the Congress party in the three state Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and the developments that followed in the Parliament House after the breach of security.

The entire opposition has been protesting against the silence of Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident and wanted a discussion but instead of putting pressure, the opposition members had been holding protests inside the Parliament with placards which is against the rules of proceedings. Following this on Monday about 78 MPs were suspended. This issue will also be discussed at the meeting. In addition they will also focus on issues like seat adjustment for Lok Sabha elections and strategies to unite and fight the BJP.

Ahead of this meeting on Monday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met in Delhi. This meeting assumes political importance on the stand they would be taking at the meeting.