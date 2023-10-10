Cyber security exercise to strengthen India's cyber posture of critical sector

New Delhi: With an objective to train senior management and technical personnel on contemporary cyber threats and handling cyber incidents and response, the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) is conducting its second Edition of the National Cyber Security Exercise 2023 'Bharat NCX 2023'.

The National Security Council Secretariat said that the participants will be trained on various key cyber security areas such as Intrusion Detection Techniques, Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP), Vulnerability Handling & Penetration Testing, Network Protocols and Data Flows, Digital Forensics, etc.

Bharat NCX India will help strategic leaders to better understand cyber threats, assess readiness, and develop skills for cyber crisis management and cooperation.

This will also help develop and test cyber security skills, teamwork, planning, communication, critical thinking, and decision-making, the official added.

The 12-day programme starting Tuesday, is being conducted by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Govt. of India in strategic partnership with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU).

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Bharat NCX 2023'.

The National Security Council Secretariat said that this flagship event serves as an unifying platform for over 300 participants, representing a diverse spectrum of government agencies, public organizations, and the private sector, all resolutely committed to the safeguarding of critical information infrastructure through training sessions, Live Fire and Strategic exercises.

The Principal Scientific Advisor, placed a strong emphasis on continuous learning and expertise cultivation as the foundational pillars for reinforcing India's cybersecurity defenses.

He also laid out the importance of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) protection, hardware security needs and Post Quantum Cryptography in his speech, while talking about the need to become "Quantum Safe".

Further enhancing the event's significance, Lt. Gen. M U Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, provided a strategic overview of India's cyber domain. His insights illuminated the evolving landscape of cyber threats, emphasizing the pivotal role of collective vigilance in safeguarding the nation's digital assets.

On the sidelines of the event, Colonel Nidhish Bhatnagar, Director of Rashtriya Raksha University, lauded the unwavering commitment of the Government of India to cybersecurity. He highlighted the pivotal role of such initiatives in ensuring India's cyber-safety, particularly in an era characterised by extensive digitalisation and an expanded threat surface and also a step towards workforce development in cyber security.

The National Security Council Secretariat said that Bharat NCX 2023 will showcase an exclusive exhibition spotlighting the innovation and resilience of Indian Cyber Security startups and Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

This exhibition will shine a spotlight on the cutting-edge solutions and technologies developed by these dynamic entities, underscoring their pivotal role in fortifying India's cybersecurity ecosystem.

Bharat NCX 2023 will host a prestigious conclave, gathering over 200 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from government, public organisations, and the private sector. This exclusive gathering of industry leaders will provide a unique platform for in-depth discussions and deliberations on the evolving cyber threat landscape, the official added.