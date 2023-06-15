Cyclone Biparjoy: Ham comes to govts rescue

Ahmedabad: Gujarat government, army, navy and air force have been kept in high alert as powerful cyclone Biparjoy, packing wind speeds up to 140 kilometres per hour, threatens to cripple communication networks after landfall on the Gujarat coast on Thursday evening.

The district authorities have decided to depend more on HAM radio for smooth exchange of information. Learning from past experiences, Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) has deployed six HAM radio teams, two of them in Kutch, and mobile units for seamless communication after Biparjoy hits the shore near Jakhau port.

HAM radio is considered a reliable mode of messaging during emergencies when wirelines, mobile phones and other traditional terrestrial means of communication fail. Also known as amateur radio, HAM radio involves the use of radio frequency spectrum for non-commercial exchange of messages. “GSDMA has deployed six teams with HAM radio units where the impact of the cyclone will likely be the most. Of them, two are in Kutch,” according to officials.

During a cyclone, when all communication networks fail and electricity is not available, HAM radio has always been of great help for the teams which are involved in rescue operations.

It does not require any mobile tower or internet to make calls. This has always been the best mode of communication during disasters.