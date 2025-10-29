Cyclone Montha stirs storms across MP, Chhattisgarh

Bhopal/Raipur: As the post-monsoon season transitions into erratic weather patterns, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal and Raipur centres have issued urgent advisories for Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Chhattisgarh, attributing intensified rainfall and thunderstorms to a potent mix of a lingering depression, trough, cyclonic circulation, and the advancing Cyclonic Storm 'Montha' in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the forecast of both the centres, "Montha's indirect effects - coupled with a depression over east MP and a trough from Jharkhand - triggered widespread downpours on Tuesday, drenching seven districts including Sheopur and Morena. No precipitation touched urban hubs like Bhopal and Indore, but rural belts bore the brunt."

In the last 24 hours, rainfall lashed most places in Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, and Rewa divisions; at many spots in Indore and Sagar; a few in Bhopal and Shahdol; and isolated in Narmadapuram and Jabalpur, while others stayed dry.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Vidisha, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Agar, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna.

Rain and drizzle with thunder have been predicted at few places in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar; at many in Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Pandhurna districts.

Alerts persist for Sheopur, Morena, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni-Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, and Anuppur through Saturday, and similar conditions for the next four days.

Similarly, in Chhattisgarh, a red alert has been issued in Bastar as Montha whips up gales in various parts of the state.

Raipur centre warned of strong winds of 40–60 kmph and rain for the next three days due to Montha.

Light to moderate rain has been forecast at many places statewide till October 31.

Thunderstorms with gusts will prevail over Vidarbha-Chhattisgarh till November 1. Southern tribal belts are likely to face the fury, with a red alert for extreme rainfall in Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma - up to 115 mm in 24 hours, risking flash floods.

Northern districts like Raipur and Bilaspur may expect moderate showers (25–64 mm) with lightning. The past 24 hours saw scattered rain in the Bastar division and dry weather conditions elsewhere. Residents have been advised to avoid waterlogging zones; secure livestock. While farmers should avoid sowing. "Montha" may weaken post-landfall near Odisha, but moisture influx sustains the chaos.