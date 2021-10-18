  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Dalai Lama prays for Kerala flood victims

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama
x

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to express his deep sadness at the tragic loss of life and property due to flooding and landslides in many parts of the state.

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to express his deep sadness at the tragic loss of life and property due to flooding and landslides in many parts of the state.

"I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones and to all affected by the devastation," he wrote.

"I understand that the state government and concerned authorities are making every effort to provide help to those in need and that relief efforts are well underway.

"As a token of my sympathy, I would like to make a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards the rescue and relief efforts."

His Holiness ended his letter, "With my prayers."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X