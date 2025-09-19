Dalmia Cement plants 30K trees

Rourkela: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), one of India’s leading cement manufacturers, planted over 30,000 saplings at its Rajgangpur unit across the plant premises, residential colony and mining areas. The initiative was part of effort aligned with ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam-2.0’ campaign in Odisha, which encourages citizens and institutions to contribute towards a greener and more sustainable future, and was undertaken to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

Chetan Srivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head, Rajgangpur, said, “At Dalmia Bharat, sustainability lies at the heart of our operations. We express our gratitude to the Chief Minister of Odisha for spearheading this initiative and take pride in contributing to the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam-2.0’ campaign in Odisha to promote environmental conservation. This effort also reflects our commitment to protecting natural resources, promoting biodiversity and creating a lasting environmental legacy for the communities we serve”.

This plantation effort reinforces Dalmia Cement’s mission of promoting environmental stewardship and community well-being for a cleaner, greener India.