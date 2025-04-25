Live
Dattatraya consoles family of Lt Vinay Narwal
Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Thursday called the bereaved family members of Naval Officer Lt Vinay Narwal, the brave son of the soil who lost his life during the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and expressed deep anguish over the loss of a courageous young officer.
Calling the Pahalgam terror attack, the most heinous crime against humanity, Dattatraya strongly condemned the brutal act and said such cowardly attacks will never be able to shake the resolve of the Indian citizens, armed forces or the spirit of the nation. The loss of a brave and young Naval Officer Lt Vinay Narwal will never be forgotten.
The people of Haryana and the entire country stand with you in this hour of grief, the Governor told the family members. As a mark of respect to the victims of the abominable terror attack, Dattatraya also announced that he had requested Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, to postpone the release event of his autobiography ‘Janata Ki Kahani Meri Aatmakatha’, which was originally scheduled to take place on April 24.
“This is a time for mourning and reflection. I requested the
Vice President to defer the release of my autobiography in honour of those who lost their lives in the cowardice terror attack and their families”, said Dattatraya.