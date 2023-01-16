Death of Unnao rape victim's father: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing bail plea of Kuldeep Sengar

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail plea in the custodial death case of a rape victim's father. Sengar was sentenced to life term imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Earlier on Monday, on certain conditions, a bench of Justice Mukta Gupta granted two weeks' interim bail from January 27 to February 10 to Sengar in view of his daughter's wedding.

The counsel representing Sengar requested Justice Sharma's bench to impose the same condition and allow the bail application.

The victim's counsel submitted before the court that a copy of the application may be supplied.

The court then directed the counsel for Sengar to supply a copy of the application to the victim and adjourned the matter for January 19.

In the rape matter, Justice Gupta had raised a concern saying that Sengar daughter's wedding ceremonies have been scheduled for so many days and everything can be completed in a few days.

The counsel representing Sengar had submitted before the court that he is the father and the ceremony dates are given by the priest.

The High Court, on December 22, 2022, issued notice and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to verify the facts of Sengar's bail plea and place a status report on record. A division bench of Justices Gupta and Poonam A. Bamba had directed the CBI.

On December 19 last year, Sengar had sought two months' interim bail from the court for attending his daughter's wedding which is scheduled on February 8, 2023, and ceremonies will start on January 18.

Sengar's plea against the trial court's order in the rape case is pending in the high court with him having sought reliefs like quashing of the trial court's December 16, 2019 judgment, which convicted him, and the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment till the rest of his life.

The trial court had convicted Sengar under various provisions of the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

The trial started on August 5, 2019, after the Supreme Court on August 1 directed to transfer all five cases related to the matter from Unnao to Delhi.

The top court had directed to hold trial on a daily basis and complete it within 45 days.