Decapitated Body Of 12-Year-Old Student Discovered In Madrassa Hostel

In the Cachar district of Assam, a shocking incident unfolded as the beheaded remains of a 12-year-old student were found within the premises of a Madrassa's hostel on Sunday. The grim occurrence transpired at the Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa situated in the Dholai region. The distressing discovery was made by one of the roommates among the group of seven students residing in the same hostel room. The roommate stumbled upon the decapitated body upon waking up in the morning, according to an official statement.

A notable development has been the arrest of the Imam of the Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa. The apprehension is based on eyewitness accounts that have implicated the Imam in the tragic incident. It has been revealed that the Imam's alleged anger was fueled by the deceased student's habit of leaving the Madrassa hostel premises without notifying him. However, the Imam has denied the accusations leveled against him.

Law enforcement authorities have highlighted that the student in question had been enrolled in the Madrasa approximately three months prior to the incident. Subsequent to the harrowing discovery, the deceased's body has been transported to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

In response to the distressing event, the educational institute in question has been officially sealed by authorities pending a thorough investigation into the case.