Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Kaveri Seed Q1 net up 12.68% at Rs 275.62cr
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
Just In
Decapitated Body Of 12-Year-Old Student Discovered In Madrassa Hostel
- Discover the chilling news of a 12-year-old student's decapitated body found within a Madrassa's hostel premises in Assam's Cachar district.
- The shocking incident at Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa has led to arrests and investigations, prompting authorities to seal the institute for further examination.
In the Cachar district of Assam, a shocking incident unfolded as the beheaded remains of a 12-year-old student were found within the premises of a Madrassa's hostel on Sunday. The grim occurrence transpired at the Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa situated in the Dholai region. The distressing discovery was made by one of the roommates among the group of seven students residing in the same hostel room. The roommate stumbled upon the decapitated body upon waking up in the morning, according to an official statement.
A notable development has been the arrest of the Imam of the Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa. The apprehension is based on eyewitness accounts that have implicated the Imam in the tragic incident. It has been revealed that the Imam's alleged anger was fueled by the deceased student's habit of leaving the Madrassa hostel premises without notifying him. However, the Imam has denied the accusations leveled against him.
Law enforcement authorities have highlighted that the student in question had been enrolled in the Madrasa approximately three months prior to the incident. Subsequent to the harrowing discovery, the deceased's body has been transported to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
In response to the distressing event, the educational institute in question has been officially sealed by authorities pending a thorough investigation into the case.