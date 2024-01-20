Declare public holiday in Himachal on Jan 22: Ex-CM Thakur

Live
Highlights
Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday demanded to declare a public holiday in the state in honour of the grand event.
Shimla: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday demanded to declare a public holiday in the state in honour of the grand event.
“Keeping in view the public sentiment, the state government should also consider declaring a holiday on January 22,” Thakur said in a statement.
“This will be a major decision in view of the faith and devotion of lakhs of families and the blessings of Lord Ram,” he added.
The call for a state holiday comes a day after the Centre and many BJP-ruled states have announced either a 'half-day' of full-day holiday to mark the ceremony.
