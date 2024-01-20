  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Declare public holiday in Himachal on Jan 22: Ex-CM Thakur

Declare public holiday in Himachal on Jan 22: Ex-CM Thakur
x
Highlights

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday demanded to declare a public holiday in the state in honour of the grand event.

Shimla: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday demanded to declare a public holiday in the state in honour of the grand event.

“Keeping in view the public sentiment, the state government should also consider declaring a holiday on January 22,” Thakur said in a statement.

“This will be a major decision in view of the faith and devotion of lakhs of families and the blessings of Lord Ram,” he added.

The call for a state holiday comes a day after the Centre and many BJP-ruled states have announced either a 'half-day' of full-day holiday to mark the ceremony.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X