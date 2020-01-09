Deepika Padukone visited JNU for Chhapaak publicity: Assam Finance Minister

Following Deepika Padukone's gesture of visiting the victims of JNU violence that ensued on January 5th, many Bollywood celebrities have backed the actress up. Subsequently, there have been many politicians who said the actress only did it to promote her movie as well.

In latest, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "She went to JNU to grab limelight without investment on a publicity campaign by her producer."

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Chhapaak' that is about an acid attack survivor, is up for release on January 10. She had visited the JNU campus in Delhi while she was there to promote her movie on January 7. She joined an ongoing protest against the recent violence at the varsity campus.

Speaking about her gesture, the Minister said, "Whenever you have a film to be released, you create some controversy on your own. Every actor wants to visit public institutions before the release of their film. In JNU, Left-leaning faculty and students have created an atmosphere wherein those who don't subscribe to their ideology cannot come inside the campus," he said, adding that even Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was not allowed to enter. If I go to JNU, they will shout slogans. But, if Sitaram Yechury goes to an institution of any other ideological orientation that Left, nobody will shout at him," Himanta Biswa Sarma added.