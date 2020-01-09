Deepika Padukone's video for Skill India dropped after visit to JNU

Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 7 to stand in solidarity with the protesting students who were attacked by masked assailants on the night on January 5th. She was in Delhi to promote her movie - Chhapaak.

Two days after Deepika's visit to JNU, it is being reported that the actress's promotional video for Ministry of Skill Development has been dropped. According to media reports doing the rounds on the internet, Padukone was speaking about acid attack survivors and Skill India initiative. Her upcoming movie Chhapaak is about real-life acid attack survivor - Laxmi Agarwal.

A senior official in the ministry reportedly told the media "A promotional video to promote Skill India featuring Deepika Padukone was to be released today (Wednesday). It was being circulated in the Shram Shakti Bhawan (ministry office) too. But after yesterday's (Tuesday's) chain of events, the video was abruptly dropped. As part of the regular process under communication and promotional activity for Skill India, the team keeps getting ideas from media houses and organisations to cross-promote each other. The production team (of Chhapaak) had approached Skill India for promoting the subject of the film. The actors from the movie had met some acid attack survivors and specially-abled candidates from our ecosystem which are also Skill India beneficiaries inspiring them to do better in life."

The media adviser of the ministry had also stated that the promotional "video was submitted by Deepika's team" and it was being "evaluated" by them.