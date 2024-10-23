Live
Just In
Deepotsav: Vedic rituals held at Ram Ki Paidi
Karun SharmaUnder the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prof. Pratibha Goyal, Vice Chancellor of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, performed Vedic rituals at Ram Ki Paidi at 7 am on Tuesday, praying for the grand success of the the eighth edition of Deepotsav celebrations.
During the ritual, priest Netraja Mishra of the Saryu Temple, along with other priests, conducted prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram for the festival’s success. Prof. Goyal expressed her optimism, stating that with the divine blessings, a world record for the provincial Deepotsav would be established.
As excitement builds, people from across India and around the globe are eagerly anticipating this year’s Deepotsav, which marks the first celebration following the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of the idol of Shri Ramlala. The event is expected to be a significant and spiritually enriching experience for devotees and visitors alike.
The university administration is finalizing preparations for Deepotsav, with volunteers and officials striving to surpass the previous record on October 30 and set a new world record. Vice Chancellor Prof. Goyal announced that, under the guidance of CM Yogi, over 28 lakh diyas will be arranged, with more than 25 lakh to be lit, making this year’s celebration exceptionally grand.