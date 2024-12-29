Live
Just In
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Dr. Ambedkar At Mhow Memorial
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside General Upendra Dwivedi, visited Dr. Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, to pay floral tributes and honor the architect of the Indian Constitution.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the Dr. BR Ambedkar Memorial in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday to pay their respects to the architect of the Indian Constitution.
The memorial, located in the Kali Paltan area of Mhow cantonment, marks Dr. Ambedkar's birthplace and is situated around 25 kilometers from Indore.
During the visit, Rajnath Singh signed the Visitor Book at 'Bhim Janmabhoomi,' expressing his pride and reverence. He wrote, "Visiting Mhow, one of the most sacred sites dedicated to Babasaheb and his birthplace, fills me with immense pride. Offering a garland at his statue here is a moment of great honor."
Rajesh Wankhede, the secretary of the Ambedkar Memorial Society, shared that both Singh and General Dwivedi paid floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar and offered prayers at his 'asthikalash' (ashes), which are housed in the central hall of the memorial.
Singh also visited the first floor of the memorial, where various portraits and paintings depict the life of Dr. Ambedkar.
Earlier in the day, General Dwivedi welcomed Defence Minister Singh at the Army War College helipad in Mhow, marking the beginning of a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. Singh later addressed the officers and soldiers stationed at the Mhow cantonment.