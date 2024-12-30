Live
- Samsung Bets Big On Ac Business In India, Set To Launch New Windfree Models In 2025
- Sahil Salathia, Apeksha Porwal Among Others Honoured at Dr. Rekha Chaudhri’s The World Digital Detox Day Event
- KLH Hyderabad Drives AI Innovation with the 2nd International Conference on AI-Enabled Technologies
- Tata Motors flags off electric buses for workforce transportation in Pantnagar; reiterates its commitment towards carbon neutrality
- ITC Hotels Expand Presence In The National Capital With The Opening Of Welcomhotel Delhi
- Essential New Year's Party Rules in Hyderabad: Follow These or Face Legal Consequences
- A Rare Sight in the Sky: The Black Moon – When Can It Be Seen in India?
- India’s most desired sedan, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, surpasses 3 million production milestone
- Year Ender 2024: Indian Sports Achievements, Records, and Controversies
- Top Benefits of Taking a Personal Loan in 2025
Just In
Defence Ministry Signs ₹2,867-Crore Deals To Boost Navy’s Submarine Fleet
The Defence Ministry inks ₹2,867-crore contracts for Air Independent Propulsion and advanced torpedoes, enhancing the Navy's submarine endurance and firepower under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.
The Ministry of Defence has signed two significant contracts worth approximately ₹2,867 crore to enhance the Indian Navy’s submarine fleet. These deals aim to improve the endurance and firepower of submarines, marking a major step towards strengthening India’s maritime defense capabilities.
Key Contracts
1. **Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) Plug**
- **Value:** ₹1,990 crore
- **Signed With:** Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)
- **Purpose:** The DRDO-developed AIP Plug enables submarines to remain submerged longer by generating power without atmospheric oxygen, enhancing stealth and endurance.
2. **Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT) Integration**
- **Value:** ₹877 crore
- **Signed With:** France’s Naval Group
- **Purpose:** Integrating EHWT into Kalvari-Class submarines will provide advanced capabilities to engage both surface ships and submarines effectively.
**Indigenous Development and Employment Generation**
The AIP technology, developed indigenously by DRDO, aligns with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. This project is expected to significantly enhance conventional submarines’ capabilities and generate employment for nearly three lakh people.
The agreements, signed in Delhi with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar in attendance, reinforce India’s commitment to self-reliance in defense technology and operational excellence in naval warfare.