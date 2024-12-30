Defence Ministry Signs ₹2,867-Crore Deals To Boost Navy’s Submarine Fleet

The Ministry of Defence has signed two significant contracts worth approximately ₹2,867 crore to enhance the Indian Navy’s submarine fleet. These deals aim to improve the endurance and firepower of submarines, marking a major step towards strengthening India’s maritime defense capabilities.

Key Contracts

1. **Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) Plug**

- **Value:** ₹1,990 crore

- **Signed With:** Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)

- **Purpose:** The DRDO-developed AIP Plug enables submarines to remain submerged longer by generating power without atmospheric oxygen, enhancing stealth and endurance.

2. **Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT) Integration**

- **Value:** ₹877 crore

- **Signed With:** France’s Naval Group

- **Purpose:** Integrating EHWT into Kalvari-Class submarines will provide advanced capabilities to engage both surface ships and submarines effectively.

**Indigenous Development and Employment Generation**

The AIP technology, developed indigenously by DRDO, aligns with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. This project is expected to significantly enhance conventional submarines’ capabilities and generate employment for nearly three lakh people.

The agreements, signed in Delhi with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar in attendance, reinforce India’s commitment to self-reliance in defense technology and operational excellence in naval warfare.