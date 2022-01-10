Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tested Covid positive, has mild symptoms

New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was found corona positive on Monday. He himself gave this information by tweeting.

The Defense Minister said that he is quarantined at his home and he is having mild symptoms of corona.

Rajnath Singh tweeted saying, "I was found corona positive today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine.

I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to isolate themselves and get tested."

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 10, 2022




