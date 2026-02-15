Definition of Shankaracharya projected by some had never existed: Avimukteshwaranand

Varanasi (UP): Ina veiled attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Saturday said someone who talks about Sanatan Dharma is being told he is not a Shankaracharya at all.

His remarks came a day after Adityanath said in the state Assembly that not everyone could use the title of Shankaracharya and stressed that religious decorum and rule of law must be maintained during all events.

Saraswati said that in Sanatan Dharma, a Shankaracharya is one who works for the religion and upholds truth. Speaking to mediapersons here, he said the definition of Shankaracharya being projected by some had never existed earlier.

“In Sanatan Dharma, a Shankaracharya is someone who works for Sanatan Dharma. The first attribute of Sanatan Dharma is truth. One who speaks the truth, protects cows and safeguards Sanatan Dharma is a Shankaracharya,” he added. Without naming anyone, Saraswati said, “Anyone who supports him (apparently pointing towards Adityanath) is being called a Shankaracharya. Someone who talks about Sanatan Dharma is being told he is not a Shankaracharya at all.”

Adityanath on Friday had said in the House that, “Not every person can write Shankaracharya before his name. Not everyone can claim to be the acharya of a peeth and vitiate the atmosphere at will. Everyone has to follow certain limits.”

The remarks followed a dispute between the Magh Mela administration and Saraswati over the use of the title Shankaracharya during the event in Prayagraj last month and the circumstances under which he was stopped while heading towards the Sangam for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya on January 18.

In an apparent reference to the controversy, Adityanath questioned the opposition’s stand and said those speaking of morality should introspect. “At a place where crores of devotees have assembled, the exit gate through which people leave after taking a dip cannot be used for entry. Any such attempt can trigger a stampede and endanger lives,” Adityanath said.

A responsible and disciplined individual would never indulge in any conduct that could jeopardise public safety, he added.