  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Dehradun-Rishikesh bridge collapses

Dehradun-Rishikesh bridge collapses
x

Dehradun-Rishikesh bridge collapses

Highlights

The Dehradun-Rishikesh bridge collapsed near Rani Pokhari village as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Uttarakhand on Friday

New Delhi: The Dehradun-Rishikesh bridge collapsed near Rani Pokhari village as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Uttarakhand on Friday. A truck turned turtle and a few others remained stranded even as a river continued to flow under the broken bridge.

The incident was captured on camera. Meanwhile, visuals from the rain-hit region showed the moment when the Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link Road caved in.

As the road collapsed, water from a river started flowing into the large hollow pit, submerging the road for several meters.

Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy downpour for the past three-four days.

The Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie roads have been closed due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

The Uttarakhand Police have urged people to avoid travelling to the area till the weather becomes normal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X