Dehradun-Rishikesh bridge collapses

New Delhi: The Dehradun-Rishikesh bridge collapsed near Rani Pokhari village as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Uttarakhand on Friday. A truck turned turtle and a few others remained stranded even as a river continued to flow under the broken bridge.

The incident was captured on camera. Meanwhile, visuals from the rain-hit region showed the moment when the Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link Road caved in.

As the road collapsed, water from a river started flowing into the large hollow pit, submerging the road for several meters.

Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy downpour for the past three-four days.

The Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie roads have been closed due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

The Uttarakhand Police have urged people to avoid travelling to the area till the weather becomes normal.

