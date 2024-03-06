Delay In Congress Candidate Announcement For Amethi Signals Defeat, Says Smriti Irani

Amidst mounting speculation regarding the Congress candidate for the Amethi constituency in the upcoming 2024 elections, incumbent MP Smriti Irani expressed her surprise at the delay in the announcement, deeming it a clear indication of the party's defeat. Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019, remarked that the extended deliberation and internal discussions within the Congress before revealing the candidate's name signal a lack of confidence and strategic uncertainty.

While Pradeep Singhal, the Congress Amethi district president, hinted at Rahul Gandhi's potential candidacy, the central leadership of the party remains silent, and no official meeting of the central election committee has been convened. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh disclosed that the committee's inaugural meeting is scheduled for March 7, creating an air of anticipation and speculation regarding the potential candidate for Amethi.

The Amethi constituency, historically a Congress stronghold since the 1980s and represented by Rahul Gandhi since 2004, will be closely monitored in the upcoming elections. Irani's victory in 2019 marked a significant shift, and the Congress is eager to regain the seat. During a recent Congress yatra in Amethi, Jairam Ramesh emphasized the constituency's desire for Rahul Gandhi's continued representation. If Rahul Gandhi is not fielded, attention will shift to the chosen Congress leader who will step into the electoral battleground against Smriti Irani.

The political dynamics extend beyond Amethi, as speculation surrounds Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's potential electoral debut from Raebareli, another Congress stronghold. With Sonia Gandhi moving to the Rajya Sabha, Raebareli's candidacy remains open, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding political scenario in Uttar Pradesh.