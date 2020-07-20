Delhi already hit the Covid-19 peak says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

New Delhi: Certain parts of India including Delhi may have already hit the Covid-19 peak says Dr Randeep Guleria, Director at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking to media on the human trial of an experimental vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech - Covaxin, Dr Guleria said, "Certain areas have hit their peak. Delhi seems to have done so because the cases are getting declined significantly. Cases are increasing in certain states which are yet to reach the peak. They will reach a peak a little later."

Experts at the Public Health Foundation of India predict that India will witness the peak in Covid-19 cases in mid-September, provided strong public health measures are in place and people behave in a responsible manner to contain the virus.

Speaking to media, President of Public Health Foundation of India, Prof K Srinath Reddy also said that different places would reach the peak at different times.