Delhi Assembly hosts 'Viksit Bharat' Youth Parliament

New Delhi : Encouraging youth to build the nation through politics, Delhi legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Monday that the young generation can bring change in every field.

Speaking at the State-Level 'Viksit Bharat' India Youth Parliament organised on Monday, Speaker Gupta said, “We must recognise that we possess the capacity to transform India into a powerful, prosperous, and respected nation.”

He said the event promotes leadership skills, civic participation, and a deep understanding of the democratic process. Its objective is to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of bringing 100,000 young leaders into politics.

Thirty participants took part in the Youth Parliament organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the joint auspices of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

The participants were selected from district-level youth parliaments organised across various districts. In the state-level competition, Sarthak Arora secured the first position, Lavanya the second position, and Divyanshi Panda the third position.

The winning participants will get the opportunity to participate in the national competition, which will be held in the Parliament of India.

Apart from the Speaker, the event was attended by members of the Legislative Assembly, Anil Goel, Ravinder Singh Negi and Ravikant.

The programme was also attended by Lal Singh, Delhi State Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan; Sarvan Kataria, Regional Director of National Service Scheme; Sanjay Beniwal (retired IPS Officer); Amrit Lugun (retired IFS Officer); Narendra Kumar, Director, Swavalambana Institute; Rachana Rana (Director, IITM); and Aniruddh Pandey, singer and lyricist.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Ganesh Vandana, where students from Maharaja Agrasen School presented the Ganesh hymn.

Recalling his student life, Speaker Gupta mentioned that when he was in the 9th grade, he participated in a Youth Parliament where he was appointed as the Health Minister during the Emergency period.

He won that Youth Parliament competition and was honoured at Mavalankar Hall. He reflected that the experience of that time perhaps guided him towards his political journey.

The Speaker said, "The youth of India are not only beneficiaries of development but also the architects of its future. This year's Youth Parliament has been aligned with the vision of Developed India@2047 to prepare a new generation of dynamic, solution-oriented, and policy-aware young leaders. It is a matter of pride for us that we are living in a time where we have unlimited opportunities to share our ideas and bring positive change in society."