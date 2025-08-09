  • Menu
Delhi Assembly passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025

Delhi Assembly passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025
*The Delhi Legislative Assembly has passed the “School Fee Regulation Bill, 2025,” Granting Parents veto Power over any proposed school fee Hikes....

*The Delhi Legislative Assembly has passed the “School Fee Regulation Bill, 2025,” Granting Parents veto Power over any proposed school fee Hikes. Under the new legislation, School Managements will no longer be able to Unilaterally Impose fee increases without Obtaining prior approval from parent Representatives.

The bill aims to ensure Transparency, Prevent Arbitrary fee Revisions, and Safeguard the Financial Interests of Students’ Families.

