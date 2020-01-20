Delhi Assembly Polls: Kejriwal Stages Mega Road Show Before Filing Nomination

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, staged a massive roadshow on his way to filing his nomination for the new Delhi constituency in the upcoming assembly elections to be held on February 8. The Delhi chief minister was accompanied by his parents, wife Sunita and his children as he walked on the streets of the national capital from Valmiki Mandir heading towards Connaught Place. The AAP chief later got into a modified Mahindra jeep.

Thousands of people accompanied Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia and others as his vehicle inched its way forward on Delhi streets. Kejriwal began his roadshow from Valmiki Mandir after offering a brief prayer. It is said that the Valmiki temple proved auspicious to him on previous occasions. Earlier on Monday, the AAP chief took blessings of his parents.

Kejriwal is likely to file his nomination at 2 pm on Monday, but at the pace at which his roadshow has been progressing, the event could get delayed by about an hour.

Kejriwal's roadshow is an attempt to showcase the support that AAP enjoys in the national capital. In popular perception, the AAP government has delivered on the ground especially in areas of health care and education. AAP is also counting on the subsidised electricity and water supply provided to residents, which Kejriwal hopes will yield electoral dividends to the party in the February 8 elections.

On social media platform, AAP powered the hashtag #WalkWithAK which soon found its way to the top of trending hashtags.