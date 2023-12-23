Delhi: Atishi orders swift repairs, maintenance ahead of R-Day celebrations

New Delhi: Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Saturday instructed the Principal Secretary (PWD) to carry out repair and maintenance work on a war footing ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

Atishi has sought weekly progress reports to monitor the progress of maintenance works, including painting of all road markings and repair of all minor breakages of footpaths.

In a written communication, the PWD minister said: "Republic Day is an extremely important day in the history of the nation. It is a day of pride for all citizens of this country. It is also important to ensure that residents of Delhi feel proud of their city. PWD is in charge of maintaining the major road infrastructure of Delhi. Therefore, it is important that PWD starts repair and maintenance on a war footing, so that the entire city can be spruced up by January 26."

She also directed painting of all road markings, kerbstones on footpaths and central verges and painting of all grills.