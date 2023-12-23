Live
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni will start working in the nets soon, says CSK CEO KS Viswanathan
- Global chip market to recover in 2024 with 20% annual growth
- No construction & demolition work among restrictions as GRAP-III imposed in Delhi
- On eve of convocation ceremony, Bengal Guv removes JU’s interim VC
- Delhi: Atishi orders swift repairs, maintenance ahead of R-Day celebrations
- Polycab India says I-T Dept initiated searches at its premises, plants
- Major rejig in Cong ahead of 2024 LS polls; Priyanka removed as party's UP in-charge
- K'taka CM thanks Kharge for naming him in Cong's Manifesto Committee for 2024 polls
- BJP slams Kejriwal govt over supply of 'non-standard medicines' to hospitals
- Actor Ryan O'Neal died of congestive heart failure
Just In
Delhi: Atishi orders swift repairs, maintenance ahead of R-Day celebrations
Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Saturday instructed the Principal Secretary (PWD) to carry out repair and maintenance work on a war footing ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.
New Delhi: Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Saturday instructed the Principal Secretary (PWD) to carry out repair and maintenance work on a war footing ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.
Atishi has sought weekly progress reports to monitor the progress of maintenance works, including painting of all road markings and repair of all minor breakages of footpaths.
In a written communication, the PWD minister said: "Republic Day is an extremely important day in the history of the nation. It is a day of pride for all citizens of this country. It is also important to ensure that residents of Delhi feel proud of their city. PWD is in charge of maintaining the major road infrastructure of Delhi. Therefore, it is important that PWD starts repair and maintenance on a war footing, so that the entire city can be spruced up by January 26."
She also directed painting of all road markings, kerbstones on footpaths and central verges and painting of all grills.