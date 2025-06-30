Delhi BJP pays tribute to former CM Sahib Singh Verma on his 18th death anniversary

New Delhi: On the death anniversary of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sahib Singh Verma, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva led the party in paying tributes to the Jat leader.

Delhi Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Yogendra Chandolia, and Bansuri Swaraj, along with several BJP MLAs and state officials, visited Swabhiman Sthal in West Delhi and performed a hawan and paid floral tributes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid tributes to the former Chief Minister and said on X, “On the death anniversary of former Chief Minister Dr. Sahib Singh Verma ji, who remained a strong voice for workers, farmers, and marginalised communities in Delhi's politics, I offer my respectful homage.”

“Service and principles were his resolve. From rural Delhi to Parliament, his life was a symbol of dedication to the nation, simplicity, and relentless struggle. His patriotic fervour and ascetic life of public service will continue to inspire future generations forever,” she said.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said that the development carried out by Sahib Singh Verma in rural Delhi and the comprehensive progress made during his tenure were remarkable and unforgettable. His capable leadership and ideals continue to inspire all of us.

He added that the Delhi BJP government has started working to fulfil late Chief Minister Verma’s unfinished projects and dreams for the development of Delhi.

Sachdeva noted that Sahib Singh Verma was a Chief Minister who would head out for field visits early in the morning, two to three times a week, to personally listen to the problems of the people. That is why he continues to live in the hearts of Delhi’s citizens.

Remembering the former Chief Minister, Pravesh Sahib Singh said that he was not only his father but also his mentor.

“The work he did and the political and administrative decisions he took still serve as a source of inspiration. Verma’s simplicity is legendary, and he was seen as a messiah for the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and farmers,” he said.

He added that whether it was for rural Delhi or the underprivileged, he worked for all sections of society.

That is why he served in the Delhi Assembly and Lok Sabha, representing areas like rural Delhi, Shalimar Bagh, and Outer Delhi, always working for the welfare of the people, said the Minister.