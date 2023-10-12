Delhi BJP workers protest outside AAP headquarters, demand resignation of CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in the national capital over the alleged corruption in the liquor excise policy case demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi BJP workers led by its Chief Virendra Sachdeva along with the Delhi Opposition leader, Ramvir Bidhuri, staged a protest outside the AAP office here.

The Delhi BJP raised slogans against the AAP-led Delhi government alleging corruption and demanded Kejriwal's resignation.

However, the Delhi BJP workers, including Sachdeva, were detained by the Delhi Police after they tried to climb the barricades.

The Delhi BJP Chief said that along with the party workers, even the people of Delhi feel that the mastermind of the liquor scam is Kejriwal.

He also added that due to the Delhi Chief Minister, a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited the residence of his party MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Sachdeva said that the Delhi Revenue Department had filed a complaint against the State Wakf Board.

"When their department is itself complaining, then why they are alleging conspiracy by the ED," he added.

The ED on October 4 arrested AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the alleged liquor scam and a team of the ED officials on Monday carried out searches at the premises of Amanatullah Khan in Okhla in a money laundering case involving the Delhi Wakf Board.