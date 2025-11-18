Delhi blast: ED searches over 25 locations linked to Al-Falah group

New Delhi: In connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a coordinated enforcement operation on Tuesday, carrying out search actions at more than 25 premises linked to the Al-Falah group.

The raids, which began around 5 a.m., are underway at the university’s headquarters in Okhla, and its Jamia Nagar office, as well as at locations belonging to the institution’s trustees. Security has been heightened in the area as ED teams continue their searches.

The university came under scrutiny after three doctors working there were identified as suspects in the Red Fort blast case.

The central agency’s action follows government instructions to investigate the university’s funding. A forensic audit of its accounts has been ordered, and the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has also been roped in. While the NIA is leading the probe into the blast itself, the ED and the Economic Offences Wing are now examining the university’s financial activities and broader operational conduct.

The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into suspected financial irregularities, the use of shell companies, accommodation entities, and money laundering. The role of the Al-Falah Trust and its associated organisations is also under investigation. Key personnel responsible for finance and administration have been covered during the operation.

Nine shell companies linked to the group, reportedly registered at a single address, are being scrutinised, and early findings indicate several risk markers consistent with shell company operations. Investigators have not found any physical presence or significant utility consumption at their declared business locations. The ED has also not found unique contact information, noting that a common mobile number and email address appear to have been used across multiple companies and bank accounts.

There is an absence of EPFO and ESIC filings, which is inconsistent with the scale of operations reported. Officials have also identified overlapping directors or signatories and weak KYC documentation across the entities. Additionally, they recorded minimal salary payments through banking channels and a lack of HR records.

The companies show synchronised incorporation patterns and identical contact details, further reinforcing concerns regarding their legitimacy.

Al-Falah University, established in 2014, received recognition from the University Grants Commission in 2015. It is governed by the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, formed in 1995, which began by launching an engineering college in 1997. The university currently offers programmes in medical science, engineering and technology, humanities, computer science, education, and other fields.

Investigators have also noted prima facie discrepancies in the university’s claims regarding UGC and NAAC recognition. These issues are being examined with the relevant authorities.

The institution drew national attention after a massive recovery of explosives in Faridabad. Approximately 2,900 kg of bomb-making material was found in rooms rented by Muzammil, a doctor associated with the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, outside the campus. Another doctor, Dr Shaheen, was arrested after assault rifles and other weapons were discovered in her car. Hours after these revelations, a car exploded near the Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring more than 20. The driver, Dr Umar, was also associated with Al-Falah.

Further investigation is ongoing.