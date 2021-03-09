New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, today presented budget for the year 2021-2022 of Delhi government. The Chief Minister has described this budget as a 'Deshbhakti' (patriotic) budget. The Chief Minister has said that the goal of his government is to bring the per capita income of Delhi at par with Singapore by the year 2047.

The government has described the budget of this time as the Deshbhakti budget. He has created many funds in the name of the brave martyrs of the country. Through which they will be promoted in the country and the world.

Highlights of Delhi Budget 2021-2022

-Disabled rehabilitation centers to be built

-Saheli Samanvay Kendra will be established. Anganwadi hubs will be run in the initial four hours in the Anganwadi hubs set up in different areas of Delhi and later in the time the Saheli Samanvay Kendra will be run, where women can discuss business and develop ideas.

-23 Women Support Cells will be created, which will make women aware of various schemes of the government.

-Government will provide shops on lease to craftsmen with an annual income of less than three lakh rupees.

-Sugamya Sahayak Yojana will be started, under which aids will be made available to the differently-abled.

-State Export Awards are being introduced, which will be given to outstanding exporters.

Saheli Samanvay Kendra will be set up in Delhi and 23 women help desks will also be set up for this.

-Work will begin this year on the elevated corridor from East West, North South Corridor and Signature Bridge to DND.

-1397 new Bus Q Shelters will be built in Delhi.

-To promote Yoga, the Government of Delhi will provide trainers at the level of every colony.

-A provision of 25 crores has been made to promote yoga.

-Covid vaccine will be provided free of cost only in government hospitals. A provision of 50 crores has been made for this.

-People of Delhi will be given health cards. A total of 9934 will be spent on the health sector.

-Olympic Games should be held in Delhi. In the next 25 years in Delhi, so much work could be done in the field of sports that the attention of the Olympic Committee came to Delhi.

-Electric vehicle policy has been implemented to keep the environment clean.

-1300 AD buses will arrive. 1000 buses will increase in a year. 7693 buses will increase by the end of this year.

-500 e-vehicle charging stations will be built during a year. Also, by the time the country is celebrating the 100th Independence Day, Delhi will be free from air pollution.

-Infrastructure will be developed to prepare Delhi for the Olympic Games.

-The Delhi School Education Act and the Delhi University Act will be replaced. The Central Government has been requested for this. This will be necessary to implement the new education policy.

-Teacher training university will be set up, in which good teachers will be prepared for Delhi with the help of the best teachers in the country and the world. Along with this, Delhi Law University (Law University) will also be opened.

-Virtual Delhi Model School will be started, in which virtual education will be started. This will be Delhi's own unique experiment and perhaps the first such school in the world. In this, children from all over the country will get the opportunity to study like the education model of Delhi.

-Delhi will have its own board of education. 100 schools of excellence will be built. A new curriculum from nursery to eighth grade will be formed and hardcore patriotic children will be made.

-Delhi government will provide Corona vaccine free of cost to the people. Finance Minister Manish Sisodia has given Rs 50 crore for this. With this, 100 special Mahila Mohalla clinics for women will be opened from next year.

-Special provision has been made in the budget for the celebration of the 75th year of independence. Under this, the tricolor will be waved at 500 places in Delhi. Patriotic curriculum will be started in schools.

-Deshbhakti budget is being presented on the occasion of 75th anniversary of independence. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has presented a paperless budget. In his budget speech, he said that the per capita income in Delhi in the year 2019-20 was 2,74,671. The per capita income in the year 2020-21 was Rs 3,54,004. Presented a budget of 69 thousand crores for the coming financial year 2021-22.

-Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said that on the completion of 75 years of independence by the central government, the Patriotic Festival is starting from 12 March for 75 weeks. In such a situation, 'Deshbhakti' budget is being presented.

-Out of Delhi's total budget, Rs 37,800 crore will be spent on various projects and infrastructure development.

-This is the seventh budget of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

-Manish Sisodia as the Finance Minister presented Delhi's budget for the seventh consecutive time.

-This is the third time that the Delhi government has planned to keep the budget themed.

-Earlier, the government first brought the Swaraj budget. After this, in 2018, the green budget was focused on the environment. This time, 75-week patriotic programs will be announced in the budget. The glimpse of the completion of 75 years of independence is also visible in the budget of Delhi Government.

Government's emphasis will be on these schemes in the budget

-Providing clean water for everyone to drink for 24 hours under the tap water scheme of every house

-There will be world class education for every child of Delhi

-Affordable, accessible and best treatment facility

To make Delhi pollution-free

-Aim to reduce the level of air pollution by at least three times

-Plans will be given to make Yamuna stream clean

-Emphasis on expansion of facilities in unauthorized colonies.

-More than 11 thousand buses and more than 500 km long metro lines

-Free bus tour facility for women as well as students

-End of wiring network, electricity will reach every house by under ground cable