Delhi CM accuses BJP of supporting protest by Hindu migrants near his house

New Delhi: Following a protest by Hindu migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan in front of his residence on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of supporting the agitators.

“Today, some Pakistanis protested and caused chaos outside my house. Delhi Police provided them full respect and protection. The BJP fully supported them,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

“They (protestors) have the audacity to demand an apology from the Chief Minister elected by the overwhelming majority of Delhi's people by intruding into our country? And BJP is supporting them? BJP, while hating me, is standing with Pakistanis, starting to betray India? After the CAA, these Pakistanis will spread throughout the country and harass our own people in this manner. BJP wants to make them their vote bank,” he further said in the tweet on X.

“Permission for Pakistanis to protest outside my house with full police security and respect, but not permission for the farmers of this country to come to Delhi? Tear gas shells, batons, sticks, and bullets on Indian farmers? And such respect for Pakistanis?,” Kejriwal said in another tweet.

On Thursday, carrying placards and raising slogans against Kejriwal, scores of migrant protestors gathered outside the CM’s house in the morning and demanded an apology. They said that his (Kejriwal) statement is wrong and against the Hindu community.

Their protest on Thursday came over Kejriwal's statements on the recently notified Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

“We are Hindu, we have now rights to live in Bharat. We have been living here for longtime. We have come here because we were treated badly in Pakistan and the way Kejriwal is terming us as thieves, and accusing us of many other things, that is not acceptable. We demand an apology,” said Kamal, who arrived in India in 2013.

Since Thursday morning, the police had barricaded the area near the CM's house as the protestors did not have permission to protest.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal held a press conference and opposed the law. He said that the BJP has implemented the CAA to draw benefits from it in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal expressed concern that millions of people will come from neighbouring countries, leading to chaos in the system here.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur had accused Kejriwal of lying. Other BJP leaders have also opposed the Chief Minister's statement.

With the announcement of protests by Hindu and Sikh refugees on Thursday, there is a possibility of intensifying politics and discussions around the CAA.