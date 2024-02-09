Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues

Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has unveiled the 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' and has instructed the Urban Development Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, to oversee its implementation. The proposal is set to be presented to the Delhi Cabinet for consideration in the near future.

During a press conference, Atishi, the Water Minister of Delhi, highlighted the escalating concern regarding water bills in the city, which has become a prominent issue even raised at public gatherings attended by the Chief Minister. She acknowledged that the issue may stem from various factors. In an effort to address this challenge and to bolster revenue for the Delhi Jal Board, the 'One Time Settlement Scheme' has been devised. It is anticipated that this initiative will unlock approximately Rs 1400 crores in revenue for the Delhi Jal Board, thereby aiding in resolving outstanding water bill dues and streamlining the billing process for residents.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reaffirmed his commitment to delivering high-quality education despite facing multiple summons from the Enforcement Directorate regarding the Delhi liquor policy case. He emphasized his resolve to open additional schools in the city in response to each summons issued by investigative agencies.

Addressing the situation during an event, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party stated, "For every summons you send, we will establish a new school. You focus on your duties, and we will fulfill ours." He further accused the BJP-led Centre of deploying various probe agencies against him, equating the scrutiny to treating him as the country's "biggest terrorist."

Following the laying of the foundation stone for a government school in Mayur Vihar, Kejriwal criticized the ongoing investigations, citing the forthcoming court appearance scheduled for February 17 regarding an ED complaint. Despite being summoned five times by the agency in connection to a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy, he remains resolute, asserting innocence and claiming lack of substantial evidence.