Delhi CM Designate Rekha Gupta takes oath, says will not stay in Sheesh Mahal

In a bold declaration ahead of her swearing-in, Delhi Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta has announced that she will not take up residence in the Sheesh Mahal, the official residence of the Chief Minister. This statement comes as a notable critique of the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Gupta, who is preparing to assume office, emphasized her commitment to being accessible to the people of Delhi, stating, “I will live with the Janta, not in Sheesh Mahal.” This assertive stance signals a departure from the traditional expectations tied to the high-profile role and underscores her intention to prioritize transparency and direct engagement with the citizens.

As Delhi prepares for a new chapter in governance, Gupta's approach is generating considerable attention, raising expectations around her leadership and the priorities she will champion as Chief Minister.

