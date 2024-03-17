Live
- SC to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain's bail plea on Monday
- Jangaon: ED first, Modi next says Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- Key LS seats in Karnataka to watch out for
- Cong, BJP brace for another mega battle in less than a year
- PM launches scathing attack on govt, says it’s engaged in ‘loot’
- MTR pitches for Guinness World Records title for the longest Dosa
- Seventh Pay Commission proposes basic pay hike
- Mid and small caps correction led by selling from leverage-based retail investors
- Somanna asserts victory in Govindarajanagar
- Codavas elated over apex court observation, hail it as landmark
Just In
Delhi CM Kejriwal gets bail
Highlights
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi ex-cise policy scam.
The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra also allowed Kejriwal to leave the courtroom.
"Offence being baila-ble, accused Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail," it said. The court further di-rected the ED to hand over documents related to the complaints to Kejriwal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed two complaints before the magis-terial court, seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT