Delhi CM Kejriwal gets bail

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi ex-cise policy scam.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra also allowed Kejriwal to leave the courtroom.

"Offence being baila-ble, accused Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail," it said. The court further di-rected the ED to hand over documents related to the complaints to Kejriwal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed two complaints before the magis-terial court, seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.