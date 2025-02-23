Delhi CM meets PM Modi

New Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in their first formal meeting after she took charge.

Gupta, BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh, took oath as 9th Chief Minister of Delhi in a grand ceremony at Ramleela Ground, in presence of Modi, on Thursday last. "Paid a curtsy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the prime minister's residence," she posted on X with a picture of the meeting.

Under the prime minister's guidance and leadership, BJP's double engine government following the path of public welfare and good governance, is dedicated to realise the dream of Delhiites into a developed Delhi, said the chief minister. The BJP returned back to power in Delhi after 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in in the February 5 elections.