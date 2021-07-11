Delhi cops seize 350 kg heroin worth Rs 2,500 crore

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has seized 354 kg heroin worth Rs 2,500 crore and busted a huge international drug syndicate. Four people - three from Haryana and one from Delhi - have been arrested so far in the case.

This is one of the biggest consignments of drugs to ever be caught by the Special Cell and one of the largest drug syndicates to be exposed. The police are investigating an angle of narco-terrorism in the case. Interrogation of suspects is currently underway.

In a press conference on Saturday, Neeraj Thakur of the Special Cell said the operation had been going on for months.