Delhi court allows Raghav Magunta, Dinesh Arora to turn approver in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Raghav Magunta and businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

New Delhi : A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Raghav Magunta and businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Both Arora and Magunta, who is the son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and are currently out on bail

After hearing special public prosecutor N.K. Matta representing the ED, as well as the accused’s counsel, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal issued a directive to them to cooperate with the investigation and disclose all information they have about the case to the investigators.

In August, Magunta was granted bail by the high court since the ED did not take any objection with his application for grant of relief. The ED had submitted that the accused was cooperating in the investigation. Arora was also declared an approver in a related corruption case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, and was later arrested in July.

